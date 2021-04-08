Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Thursday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday through Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you