Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Friday at 11 p.m.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming nw 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers.
Sunday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Showers.
Monday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Monday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
