Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Thursday from 8 a.m. until Friday from 2 a.m.
Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Thursday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming w 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
