Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Thursday through 11 a.m.
Thursday, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Areas of fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Friday, west winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.