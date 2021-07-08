@boxText_Boldintro,:Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tropical storm warning in effect through Friday afternoon.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 50 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming ne in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical mile.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Saturday night, north winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Sunday, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Monday, south winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Tuesday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.