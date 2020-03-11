Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect until 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast around 5 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 35 knots, decreasing to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
