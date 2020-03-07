Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm warning in effect until noon Saturday.
Saturday, north winds 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots, diminishing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 feet.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
