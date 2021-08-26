Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming ne in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.