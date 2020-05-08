Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Saturday at 8 a.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming e 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Saturday, nw winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.