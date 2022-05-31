Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
SSaturda, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday and Monday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NE 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.