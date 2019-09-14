Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 4 feet. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles after midnight.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet. Chance of showers in the morning.
Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 3 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming n 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas around 3 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas around 3 feet.
