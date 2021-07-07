The first concert in the Music on Meetinghouse Green series has been postponed.
Due to the 100% prediction of rain with tropical storm Elsa passing through, the first show of the Music on Meetinghouse Green series, will be postponed from this Friday to Friday, Sept 3. As -planned, the John Baboian Ensemble will play and donations to Pathways for Children will be taken up then.
The series will instead launch Friday, July 16, at 6 p.m. with The Early Risers performing to benefit Backyard Growers.
Visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse for more details.