If you're looking for the sweetest, cuddliest dog, look no further! I'm Shortcake and my foster parents say I'm a 2-year-old, 30-pound bundle of joy and energy. I'm looking for a human that I can follow around and a fenced backyard to play in and explore. I'm spayed and house-trained, I don't mind my crate, I sleep through the night, and I know how to sit like a good girl. I am considered special needs because I have luxating patellas which don't bother me now, but in the future that may change. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and other animals waiting for homes.
Pet of the Week
