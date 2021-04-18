Effie is a big, beautiful all-white domestic shorthair who is about 8 years old. She came to Cape Ann Animal Aid after her owner passed away, and she is now looking for a new home to spend the rest of her days. Her favorite hobbies include making biscuits, chatting, and lounging in big cozy beds. She loves to be petted and pampered. She could probably afford to lose a bit of weight, but she is still stunning. If you are interested in adopting Effie (as a senior, her adoption fee is waived), please send in an application to meet her over video chat. Visit https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html if you are interested in adopting: