Pet of the Week

Oscar here! I'm a 2-year-old, neutered guy, on the hunt for a home of my own. I like attention and affection and would love some space to explore and stretch my legs. I would do well given a little time to settle in. I don't seem to be a big fan of the other cats here so I am looking for a home with out any. If you think I might be a good match for your lifestyle, consider adopting me today! Interested? Please visit https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html
DETROIT (AP) — Terry Duerod, a college basketball standout who played for Dick Vitale at Detroit in the 1970s before winning an NBA title with the Boston Celtics, has died. He was 64.
