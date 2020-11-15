Pet of the Week

Courtesy photo/Oscar, Cape Ann Animal Aid's pet of the week

Oscar here! I'm a 2-year-old, neutered guy, on the hunt for a home of my own. I like attention and affection and would love some space to explore and stretch my legs. I would do well given a little time to settle in. I don't seem to be a big fan of the other cats here so I am looking for a home with out any. If you think I might be a good match for your lifestyle, consider adopting me today! Interested? Please visit https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html

