Six-year-old Martha was recently surrendered to Cape Ann Animal Aid when her owner couldn't care for her any longer. She loves looking out the window, playing with strings, and using a scratching post. She was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection that resolved with treatment and is doing well now, but may be at risk of recurrent infections during times of stress. To help prevent these infections, she is on a diet to help with urinary health (Hill's C/D cat food). If you think Martha sounds like a good companion for you, visit capeannanimalaid.org.
featured
Pet of the Week
