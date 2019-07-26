Pet of the Week

Hello, Victoria speaking. I’m a charming southern senior, new to the neighborhood! I was surrendered to a shelter in Georgia when my owner passed away, but the nice folks there found a foster home for me until I made the journey here. My foster mom wrote, “Victoria is a sweet girl who loves to be talked to. And she likes talking back! She also likes to have her ears rubbed. She will make someone a very sweet cat.” At 8 years old, I am part of the Super Senior Program here, meaning my adoption fee is waived. If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
