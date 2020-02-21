I’m Evie and I’ve been here at the shelter a little long for my liking. At 7 months old, I would much rather be out enjoying some walks, learning, and exploring with a family. I seem to love everyone I meet, both people and dogs. I attend training class once a week and included in my adoption fee as an “extended stay” member will be 6 continued classes so we learn together! I would do best in a home with children age 8 and older while I learn nibbling is not part of playing! If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today!
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
