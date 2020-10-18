Pet of the Week

Courtesy photo/Malachi, Cape Ann Animal Aid's pet of the week.

Malachi here! I'm an American Staffordshire mix puppy from Texas. Mom is medium in size but I'm at 2 months old, I'm already weighing10 pounds. I love to play and explore and take lots of naps. I still have a lot of learning and growing to do and hope to do it with you. If you have time for training a young pup requires, consider adopting me today! Visit the following section of Cape Ann Animal Aids's website if you are interested in adopting me: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html

