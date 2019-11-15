Meet Alley, a 3-year-old neutered male looking for a home. He's a described as a Spirit Cat, which are not for everyone. Spirit Cats live in your home, but are rarely seen — especially by visitors. They may bond deeply with you ... or not. They are a great choice for patient, kind people with a quiet household or for those who don't have a lot of time to devote to a pet. If you think Alley would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Alley and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
