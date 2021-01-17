Pet of the Week

We're Monty and Rocky, 4-month-old neutered, domestic shorthair, bonded siblings looking for homes of our very own! We have spent some extra time in the shelter while the veterinarians worked out a few kinks since we were having some loose stool. That is cleared up but we will be considered special needs as there is always a possibility we could have bouts of this in the future. We will happily follow you around the house and don't mind being picked up and fussed over. If you sound like we might be a good fit for your family, visit capeannanimalaid.org to learn more about us and adopting.
