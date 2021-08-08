Pet of the Week

Keanu and Darren are just over 4 months old and full of play and purrs. Both are social and seem to get along well with other cats and people alike. With the relatively laid back personalities that they both have, they could probably learn to live with a respectful pup, too. If you are considering adding a new feline friend to your home, maybe Keanu or Darren is the one for you? Visit the following section of Cape Ann Animal Aid's website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html