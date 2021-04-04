Todoroqui is a sweet, loving, spayed 7-month-old Basenji mix who loves to snuggle. She is fine with cats and dogs. Todoroqui has been treated for heartworm so will need limited exercise for a while but should be back to full speed in no time. She is young and wants to play, but does like to get out and go for short walks and, like most puppies, will need continued leash training. She is making progress on her house manners. If you would like to adopt Todoroqui please fill out an online application today at https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/.
If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today!
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.