Hi, I'm Willow, a handsome guy about 11 months old! I made my way to Cape Ann Animal Aid to find a family of my very own. I think I would much enjoy a quiet house old with older children that can respect my space as change can be rather scary for me. If you are looking for a more relaxed gentleman, consider adopting me today. Interested in adopting me? Visit capeannanimalaid.org to learn about me and other animals waiting for homes.
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
Gloucester - Phyllis (Piraino) Morin, 87, of Gloucester, passed away Friday morning, January 1, 2021 at her late residence. She was the beloved wife of Ernest Morin Sr. born in Gloucester, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stephanie (Capone) Piraino. She attended Gloucester Public …
