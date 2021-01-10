Hi, I'm Willow, a handsome guy about 11 months old! I made my way to Cape Ann Animal Aid to find a family of my very own. I think I would much enjoy a quiet house old with older children that can respect my space as change can be rather scary for me. If you are looking for a more relaxed gentleman, consider adopting me today. Interested in adopting me? Visit capeannanimalaid.org to learn about me and other animals waiting for homes.

