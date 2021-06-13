Bailey is a spunky 11-year-old lady looking for a home where she can be the only pet. She is declawed in the front, so she absolutely needs to be kept indoors in her new home. Like many declawed cats, Bailey will lightly put her mouth on you when she is fed up with you, rather than swatting. She is definitely feisty and spirited at times. She makes a great office assistant if you are still working from home. She also really enjoys hanging out in the windowsill. Bailey has bald spot on her back, likely from overgrooming due to stress. The skin looks great, and the hair is regrowing, so she shouldn't have any further complications. If you are interested in adopting Bailey, please fill out an application to meet her, either virtually or in person, at www.capeannanimalaid.org.
Pet of the Week
