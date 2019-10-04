Pet of the week

Hi, everybody! Yes, I’m just as adorable in the flesh as I am in pictures. Whoever would have imagined that a little puppy with a miserable skin infection would turn into such a handsome young pup? In addition to being quite the looker, I have a winning personality! If I love you, I love you unconditionally. But, I don’t like kids. No offense, but kids are just too unpredictable. I do like other dogs, so I’d like a canine brother or sister. I am part of the extended stay members group and this means with my adoption fee, you will receive a few classes with one of our local trainers so we can be set up for success! If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.