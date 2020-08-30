Pumpkin here. I am a 5-year-old lady looking for a home where I can spend my days. I love being petted and loved by my human companions, but I am not very fond of other cats so I would be best as an only pet. If you're in the market for a sweet and fun adult cat, I could be a perfect fit! If you're interested in taking me home, visit Cape Ann Animal Aid's website at https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html.
Pet of the Week
Birthday Remembrance In Loving Memory Of John S. "Jack" Webber August 30, 1929 - February 11, 2020 I miss you Dad, everyday. We all miss you. You're probably making many double plays on new baseball team with some of your old pals! Happy Heavenly birthday! To those who assisted Jack in the l…
Sarasota FL - Maureen passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 in Sarasota, Fla. She was born on April 5, 1942 in Beverly to the late James and Jeannette Darcy. She grew up in Beverly and attended Beverly public schools. Maureen moved to Essex, Mass. where she raised her family and then bec…
BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts man who as a 12-year-old boy appeared in an iconic television commercial for Prince spaghetti running through the streets of Boston's Italian North End has died.
