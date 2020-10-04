The name's Kodak and I bet you've never seen a dog quite like me. They call me a hug! That's a husky pug mix. I'm a 4-year-old with lots of energy so I am looking for someone to take me on all kinds of adventures. If you have another dog, even better! I am a bit of an intense, rough player, so a tiny dog might not be ideal. I love belly rubs and giving kisses. Do I sound like your kind of guy? If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and other animals waiting for homes.
Pet of the Week
