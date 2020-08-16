Pet of the Week

Courtesy photo/Black Agness, Cape Ann Animal Aid's pet of the week

Hi, I'm Black Agness, one of several kittens being cared for by Cape Ann Animal Aid. I'm a super cuddly and outgoing little girl with lots of energy and spunk. I'm ready to settle down in a home and live out my days in comfort. I'm very friendly, although I can play a little rough! Hopefully you can help me learn some better manners as I grow up, and I will surely pay you back in purrs and laughs. Please send in an application at https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html if you'd like to meet me on video! 

