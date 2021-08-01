Pet of the Week

Larry is one of a litter of nine who came from Texas, and now are ready to find loving forever homes to call their own. They are about 3 months old, and believed to be a shepherd mix. They are all social, outgoing, playful puppies with really nice personalities. Any one would make a great addition to a loving home. If you are interested in adopting one of these pups, please fill out an online application at www.capeannanimalaid.org, and visit them at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.