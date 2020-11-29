Why hello! Zachary here — or Snackery as I've been nicknamed. I'm a 7-year-old Maine coon cat looking for a quiet, adult female-only home, as men really scare me. I'm an affectionate guy on my own terms and I DO give warnings when I need a break, but these signs can be quite subtle. I will likely take time to settle into my new home which requires lots of patience. I don't mean to be so finicky but my life was really turned upside down when my person passed on. Vet trips have also always been very scary for me and you'll need to give the doc a heads up that I'm a "vet caution." I'm willing to learn to trust if you're willing to put in the time and love. My adoption fee is waived because of the sponsorship of AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring, www.ajrosecarpets.com, in Saugus. Please visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and adoption.
featured
Pet of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
- Coronavirus Links: Where to find updates for your town, school online
- Wiping down groceries? Experts say keep risk in perspective
- In pandemic era's isolation, meaning of 'self-care' evolves
- 2021 wedding trends shift to accommodate the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19
- Shuttered mall could be used as a site for jury trials
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Gloucester - Elizabeth Ann MacNeil passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Gloucester Healthcare, where she lived for several years. Ann was born at the Addison Gilbert Hospital in 1940. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Clarence MacNeil and Elizabeth Backry. She grew up in Pige…
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE