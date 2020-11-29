Why hello! Zachary here — or Snackery as I've been nicknamed. I'm a 7-year-old Maine coon cat looking for a quiet, adult female-only home, as men really scare me. I'm an affectionate guy on my own terms and I DO give warnings when I need a break, but these signs can be quite subtle. I will likely take time to settle into my new home which requires lots of patience. I don't mean to be so finicky but my life was really turned upside down when my person passed on. Vet trips have also always been very scary for me and you'll need to give the doc a heads up that I'm a "vet caution." I'm willing to learn to trust if you're willing to put in the time and love. My adoption fee is waived because of the sponsorship of AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring, www.ajrosecarpets.com, in Saugus. Please visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and adoption.

