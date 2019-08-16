Pet of the Week

As sweet as peaches and cream, I am ready to add a touch of sugar to your life! I’m a 6-year-old curvaceous gal with plenty of love to go around. I’m very gentle and kind-hearted, even a little bit timid at times. I think a quieter household would be more my pace. Because I am part of the super senior cat adoption program here at Cape Ann Animal Aid, my adoption fee is waived to help me find a home more quickly. Are you ready to help this luscious lady break outta here and into your home? If you think I’d make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
