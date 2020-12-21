I’m back! Zachary here — or Snackery as I’ve been nicknamed. I’m a 7-year-old Maine coon cat still looking for a quiet, adult female-only home, as men scare me. I’m an affectionate guy on my terms and I DO give warnings when I need a break, but these signs can be quite subtle. I will likely take time to settle into my new home. Vet trips have also always been very scary for me so you’ll need to give the doc a heads up that I’m a “vet caution.” I’m willing to learn to trust if you’re willing to put in the time and love. My adoption fee is waived because of the sponsorship of AJ Rose Carpets & Flooring, www.ajrosecarpets.com, in Saugus. Please visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and adoption.
featured
Pet of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
- Coronavirus Links: Where to find updates for your town, school online
- Talk of the Times: Addison Gilbert personnel receive COVID vaccinations
- Office holiday parties live on, pandemic and all
- US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
- Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE