Hi, my name is Shirley! I am 10 years young and looking for my forever home. An independent and mellow lady, I am not a huge fan of a lot of forced attention and would do best with adults and older children that can respect my space. I am a long haired girl, I currently have a fancy "lion cut" because I had some significant matting when I arrived. If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
featured
Pet of the Week
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Roman Catholic Bishop John McCormack, who faced criticism for his role in Boston’s clergy sex abuse scandal and led New Hampshire’s diocese during its own reckoning, has died.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Robert Gentile, a mobster who for years denied suspicions from authorities that he knew anything about a trove of artwork valued in the millions that was stolen in a 1990 museum heist and remains missing, has died. He was 85.
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE