Pet of the Week

Shirley, Cape Ann Animal Aid's pet of the week

 Courtesy photo

Hi, my name is Shirley! I am 10 years young and looking for my forever home. An independent and mellow lady, I am not a huge fan of a lot of forced attention and  would do best with adults and older children that can respect my space. I am a long haired girl, I currently have a fancy "lion cut" because I had some significant matting when I arrived.  If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you