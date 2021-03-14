Smore here. I'm 5-month-old, neutured terrier-Italian greyhound mix, likely to be small- or medium-sized when grown. I adore toys and I am doing well learning about house training. I can be nervous in new environments and am looking for a family with dog experience and children 10 or older who will help build my confidence in going to new places and meeting new faces. I lived with cats but found them fun to chase so might do best in a home without small pets. I love going on walks in the woods with my human and dog friends. If you think I sound like the perfect pup for you, fill out an application at https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html for a chance to meet me over video chat!
Pet of the Week
