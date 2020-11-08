My name is Fox and I am a 9-year-old boy with a big heart! I have no hind legs which requires me to use a wheelchair to get around and makes me a special needs adoption. I don't let my set backs stop me from being an active fun-loving dog! I love squeaky toys and chase a squishy or squeaky ball. If you are looking for a cuddler, I am your guy. I liked to chase to play with the cats in my foster home but I can get along with dogs. I will need a little extra TLC and pampering— help with my wheelchair, cleaning me up and giving me some love and attention! If you think I might be a good fit for your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about adopting me.
Adelphi, Md - Bob, the 5th of 6 children of William E. and Mary Ellen (Curley) passed peacefully on October 29, 2020. Bob is best described as a ball of energy, an extreme extrovert who made friends every day of his life. He left Gloucester after graduation from Gloucester High attending wha…
