My name is Fox and I am a 9-year-old boy with a big heart! I have no hind legs which requires me to use a wheelchair to get around and makes me a special needs adoption. I don't let my set backs stop me from being an active fun-loving dog! I love squeaky toys and chase a squishy or squeaky ball. If you are looking for a cuddler, I am your guy. I liked to chase to play with the cats in my foster home but I can get along with dogs. I will need a little extra TLC and pampering— help with my wheelchair, cleaning me up and giving me some love and attention! If you think I might be a good fit for your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about adopting me.

