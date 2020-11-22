Hi, my name is Rebecca, a year-old spayed shorthair. When I arrived here the shelter as a stray with babies in tow, I was rather shy and afraid of all the new things. I'm a quiet gal getting used to indoor living. I like to be petted as long as you take it steady and slow. I am looking for a quiet, adult home where I can continue to learn about socialization and build a bond with my new family. If you are interested in adopting me please visit https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html
Pet of the Week
- Coronavirus Links: Where to find updates for your town, school online
- Massachusetts adds New Hampshire, Maine to travel order list
- COVID-19 update: City urging visitors for the holidays get tested
- NY's Cuomo to receive International Emmy for virus briefings
- Forget sad Thanksgiving: Early Christmas fever takes over
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE