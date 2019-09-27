Hi, everyone. I’m Samuel, all boy and cute 4-month-old hound mix. At least that’s what they tell me. I’m in foster care but if you want to meet, the folks at Cape Ann Animal Aid can set up an appointment. They adore me! And quite frankly, they don’t know why I haven’t been adopted yet. I am a complete and utter goofball who loves to run and play. I also love to cuddle. P.S.: Because I’m a member of the extended stay club, my adoption includes two free months of heartworm and flea prevention! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
