In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments.
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 6
1:43 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a motor-vehicle stop on East Main Street.
1:15 p.m.: An animal control call was referred to another agency.
Noon: Services were rendered after a report of harassment on Magnolia Avenue.
10:28 a.m.: A vehicle was towed from Centennial and Blyman avenues after a crash with property damage only.
8:24 a.m.: The driver of a vehicle disabled on Concord and Atlantic streets was assisted.
7:20 a.m.: Police were unable to locate a disabled motor vehicle reported at Exit 53 of Route 128 south.
3:46 a.m.: A disabled vehicle was towed from Route 128 south.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
3:59 p.m.: Service was made for a crash with no injuries on Eastern Avenue.
3:07 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of loitering at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
5:01 p.m.: Service was made for a crash with property damage only in the vicinity of Christine’s Variety Store on Washington Street.
4:53 p.m.: A building was checked or secured after a burglar alarm activation on Washington Street.
4:38 p.m.: Police and the Fire Department investigated a report of a fire on School Street.
4:15 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of suspicious activity on Harvey Place.
Threats: Services were rendered for reports of threats made at at Shaw’s Market on Warner Street at 11:45 a.m. and the Police Station/Court House on Main Street at 3:49 p.m..
3:02 p.m.: Services were rendered for a reported assault on Prospect Street.
1:25 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of firearms on Grove Street.
10:22 a.m.: Services were rendered for a report of debris in the roadway on Gardner Terrace.
9:35 a.m.: Services were rendered for a report of trespassing at the Magnolia Library on Lexington Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 3
4:24 p.m.: James M. McLaughlin, 40, of 17 Bond St., Gloucester was arrested on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order.
3:57 p.m.: After reports of a disturbance and a medical emergency on Barker Avenue, a patient was transported to the hospital.
3:37 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of lost/found property at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
2:59 p.m.: Service was made for a report of debris in the roadway on the bridge of Route 128 south.
11:29 a.m.: Service was made for a crash with property damage only on Smith Street.
11:10 a.m.: Services were rendered for motor-vehicle theft on Gloucester Avenue and Rockport Street.
10:48 a.m.: The DPW was called out to Grapevine and High Popples roads.
9:30 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued on Taylor Street for parking enforcement.
9 a.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported at Grant Circle.
8:52 a.m.: As a result of a parking complaint on Staten Street, a 61-year-old Gloucester woman will be summonsed to court on charges of having an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.
7:22 a.m.: A hazard was removed after a report of a fire on Warner Street.
Sunday, Jan. 2
8:49 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was towed from Folly Cove on Washington Street.
Debris in the roadway: Service was made on High Street at 9:12 a.m., and on Essex Avenue and Kent Circle was referred to another agency at 12:04 p.m.
7:19 p.m.: Services were rendered for a disturbance on Maple Wood Avenue.
12:24 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Traverse Street.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 6
Wednesday, Jan. 5
10:19 p.m.: Person spoken to about alarm activation on Gull Cove Lane.
4:24 p.m.: No action needed for disabled vehicle on Thatcher Road.
ESSEX
Sunday, Jan. 9
1:28 a.m.: A criminal application to charge a driver will be filed after a traffic stop on Main Street at Burnham Court.
12:15 a.m.: Enforcement conducted after a complaint about parking at the corner Forest and Southern avenues.
Saturday, Jan. 8
11:33 p.m.: Utility requested on Southern Avenue at Main Street. Notification made.
Traffic stops made for various infractions on Western Avenue at Story Street at 9:52 p.m., driven spoken to; John Wise Avenue at 10:06 and 11:13 p.m. and Main Street at 10:56 p.m., verbal warnings given; and John Wise Avenue at 10:27 p.m., vehicle checked.
6:22 p.m.: Shepard Memorial Drive checked for suspicious activity.
5:58 p.m.: Essex and Hamilton Fire dispatched to Western Avenue for a fire alarm activation. It was a false alarm.
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 11:57 a.m. and 12:03 and 1:45 p.m., and on Eastern Avenue at 3:37 and 4:11 p.m.
11:11 a.m.: A driver receiving a verbal warning for an unspecified infraction during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 7
7:51 p.m.: A 911 call from Man Street was confirmed to be made in error.
1:15 p.m.: A driver receiving a verbal warning for an unspecified infraction during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
12:33 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Eastern Avenue.
10:28 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Main Street. No injuries reported.
