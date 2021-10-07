SALEM — The Haunted Happenings season is alive and well, as are efforts to keep cars off the Witch City's streets.
Officials are asking visitors to Salem to plan ahead for their travels this weekend, most notably to use other forms of transportation in the last mile.
"The scariest thing about Haunted Happenings is the traffic," said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. "I recommend people visit HauntedHappenings.org and check out the parking map, and have a plan for where they're going to go; because after 11 a.m. on a Saturday or Sunday, that Museum Place Garage is not only full, but when people try to get to it, it's just a quagmire of traffic — and you get stuck and can't move because of pedestrians."
In more typical years — in other words, before the COVID-19 pandemic — the Columbus Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year in Salem. This year, the weekend will see Salem Chamber's Biz Baz on Salem Common and Haunted Happenings Marketplace in Derby Square. The Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade will also run at Derby Wharf on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
The best option to get to Salem, Fox said, is to use the MBTA Commuter Rail as the last mile of the trip and get on the train in Lynn or Beverly. The Salem Ferry is also running between Salem and Boston.
Dave Kucharsky, the city's traffic and parking planner, said parking enforcement will also be active to ensure non-residents aren't parking in areas identified as resident-only parking. Some lots will also be open, including the Universal Steel lot on Bridge Street, which will resume its efforts supporting local school and community groups.
Of course, there's also just flat-out not bringing your car to Salem, according to Kucharsky.
"It would make their experience more enjoyable than sitting in traffic and worrying about where to put their car," he said. "If they have those opportunities (to not drive into Salem) and it's available to them, it'll improve their overall experience."
Commuter rail access to Salem from south of Lynn will be challenged this weekend, however, with active construction in Chelsea, Kucharsky explained. Boston is also contending with the Marathon on Monday, which will add its own commuting strain to the region.
"Those who are coming from the Boston area will have to take a bus up to Lynn, and then take the train," Kucharsky said. "We'd always love people to come in by commuter rail. It's less traffic on the roads."
Those already in Salem have another option at their disposal: The Salem Skipper, which costs $2 to $3 for rides around the city and has expanded hours for October, according to Kucharsky.
"Beginning Oct. 1, people can use the service Monday through Thursday up to midnight, Friday and Saturday, 1 a.m.," Kucharsky said, "and now we've introduced Sunday service, beginning 10 a.m. to 8 p.m."
For more information, including a calendar of events, visit salem.org. Also, for up-to-the-minute updates on parking and ticket availability, road closures and more, download the Destination Salem app at salem.org/