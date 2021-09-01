Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain and windy at times. Rain becoming heavy at times late. Low 61F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.