Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow in the evening. Then mainly rain later at night. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.