Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning, then windy with a few showers developing late. High 42F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.