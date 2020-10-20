Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.