Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with snow, heavy at times. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.