Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Snow may mix in. High 41F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, becoming snow late. Windy. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.