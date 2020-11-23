Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.