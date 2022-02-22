Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain later in the day. High 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.