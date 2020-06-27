Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 63F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.