Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.